Mike Evans has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 228.8 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Evans has a team-leading 780-yard season on 48 catches with seven scores so far. He has been targeted on 82 occasions, and averages 78.0 yards.

Evans vs. the Colts

Evans vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Colts surrender 228.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (one per game).

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Evans has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has 23.4% of his team's target share (82 targets on 351 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 82 times, averaging 9.5 yards per target (19th in NFL).

Evans has seven games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (36.8% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Evans has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 143 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

