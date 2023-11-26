Sunday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at Watsco Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-52 and heavily favors Miami (FL) to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 26.

In their last time out, the Hurricanes won on Friday 67-49 over Colgate.

Miami (FL) vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Miami (FL) vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 64, East Tennessee State 52

Miami (FL) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes' +210 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 69.6 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (159th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) put up 67.3 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 2.3 fewer points per game than its season average (69.6).

The Hurricanes posted 74.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

Miami (FL) surrendered 60.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.3 away from home.

