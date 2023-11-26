Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - November 26
The Orlando Magic (11-5) and the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) are scheduled to play on Sunday at Amway Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSE
Magic's Last Game
The Magic won their previous game against the Celtics, 113-96, on Friday. Moritz Wagner starred with 27 points, and also had three rebounds and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Moritz Wagner
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paolo Banchero
|23
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Franz Wagner
|17
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero puts up 19.6 points, 6.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 3.3 assists and 5.5 boards per game.
- Cole Anthony is posting 14.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Jalen Suggs puts up 12.5 points, 3.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fifth in league) and 0.4 blocks.
- Moritz Wagner averages 12.6 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|20.9
|6.6
|3.7
|0.7
|0.8
|1.7
|Franz Wagner
|18.3
|5.4
|3.3
|1
|0.3
|1.1
|Goga Bitadze
|7.7
|7
|1.8
|1.2
|1.7
|0
|Cole Anthony
|13.3
|4.3
|4.1
|0.6
|0.4
|1.3
|Jalen Suggs
|12.7
|2.6
|2.7
|1.8
|0.2
|1.7
