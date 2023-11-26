Player prop betting options for Paolo Banchero, LaMelo Ball and others are available in the Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Amway Center on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Banchero's 19.6 points per game average is 2.9 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (6.4) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (7.5).

Banchero's year-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Banchero has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 18.9 points Franz Wagner scores per game are 1.6 less than his prop total on Sunday (20.5).

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Wagner's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 7.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 26.5-point over/under for Ball on Sunday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

Ball averages 8.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ball has hit 3.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Sunday's over/under for Mark Williams is 10.5 points. That is 3.1 fewer than his season average of 13.6.

He has collected 10.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

