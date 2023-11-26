The Orlando Magic (11-5) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on November 26, 2023 at Amway Center.

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Hornets Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 48.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Magic are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.

The 111.6 points per game the Magic score are 10.0 fewer points than the Hornets give up (121.6).

When Orlando scores more than 121.6 points, it is 3-0.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Magic are averaging 9.9 more points per game (116.5) than they are in road games (106.6).

Orlando is allowing 105.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (108.1).

At home, the Magic are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are away from home (10.3). Meanwhile, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (32.8%).

