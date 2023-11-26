The Orlando Magic (11-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on Sunday, November 26 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Magic won on Friday 113-96 over the Celtics. Moritz Wagner's team-leading 27 points led the Magic in the win.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 11.4 3.4 4 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), Terry Rozier: Questionable (Groin), Nick Richards: Questionable (Concussion), P.J. Washington: Questionable (Foot)

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

