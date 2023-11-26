The Orlando Magic (11-5) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Amway Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -6.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.

The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 218.3, 9.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Magic are 13-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Orlando has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Magic.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 6 37.5% 111.6 225.5 106.8 228.4 222.3 Hornets 11 78.6% 113.9 225.5 121.6 228.4 232.5

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

Five of Magic's last 10 contests have hit the over.

When playing at home, Orlando sports a better record against the spread (7-1-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-2-0).

The Magic put up 111.6 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 121.6 the Hornets allow.

Orlando has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 121.6 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Magic and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 13-3 0-0 6-10 Hornets 6-8 3-3 9-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Hornets Point Insights

Magic Hornets 111.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 106.8 Points Allowed (PG) 121.6 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 10-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 9-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.