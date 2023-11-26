Southeast Division foes face one another when the Orlando Magic (5-4) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) at Amway Center, beginning on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Magic vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSE

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner averages 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.3% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony posts 19.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paolo Banchero puts up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Jalen Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.0 block.

Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Gordon Hayward this season.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller gives the Hornets 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Magic Hornets 110.1 Points Avg. 116.1 106.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 45.4% Field Goal % 48.1% 33.1% Three Point % 30.3%

