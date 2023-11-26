Goga Bitadze and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bitadze, in his most recent showing, had six points in a 113-96 win over the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Bitadze's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 6.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.0 Assists -- 1.6 PRA -- 14.4 PR -- 12.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Bitadze's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Hornets

Bitadze is responsible for taking 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.6 per game.

The Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 121.6 points per game.

Allowing 43.6 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.4 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.