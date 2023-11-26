Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 113-96 win over the Celtics, Wagner totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

In this article, we break down Wagner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.9 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.3 PRA -- 27.7 27 PR -- 24.4 23.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Wagner has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.0% of his team's total makes.

Wagner is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wagner's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Hornets are the 26th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 121.6 points per game.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Hornets allow 27.4 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Franz Wagner vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 14 9 1 1 1 1 0 2/5/2023 31 14 6 1 2 0 1 11/14/2022 34 23 6 3 1 0 0 10/28/2022 23 13 1 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.