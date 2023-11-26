The Florida International Panthers (3-2) take on the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. William & Mary Scoring Comparison

The Tribe average the same points per game as the Panthers give up (60.8).

When it scores more than 60.8 points, William & Mary is 1-2.

Florida International's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.

The 76.0 points per game the Panthers average are 6.8 more points than the Tribe give up (69.2).

Florida International is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

When William & Mary gives up fewer than 76.0 points, it is 1-2.

The Panthers shoot 41.2% from the field, the same percentage the Tribe concede defensively.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Ajae Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.4 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Courtney Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (4-for-4)

8.6 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (4-for-4) Maria Torres: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.9 FG%

