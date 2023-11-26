The Florida International Panthers (3-2) play the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Florida International vs. William & Mary Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Florida International Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ajae Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Courtney Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Torres: 4.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

