The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-3.5) 158.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-3.5) 158.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Florida International has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Panthers' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Kennesaw State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

So far this year, each of the Owls games has gone over the point total.

