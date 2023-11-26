Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 151.5.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida Atlantic
|-3.5
|151.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- Florida Atlantic's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points three times.
- Florida Atlantic has an average point total of 153.8 in its outings this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Owls are 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- Florida Atlantic has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Owls have played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Florida Atlantic.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida Atlantic
|3
|60%
|82.8
|164.1
|71
|136.2
|146.7
|Virginia Tech
|4
|66.7%
|81.3
|164.1
|65.2
|136.2
|140.3
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- The Owls score 17.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Hokies give up (65.2).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 65.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida Atlantic
|3-2-0
|2-2
|3-2-0
|Virginia Tech
|4-2-0
|1-0
|4-2-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida Atlantic
|Virginia Tech
|17-0
|Home Record
|13-4
|11-3
|Away Record
|2-9
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-7-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
