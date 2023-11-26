Sunday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) facing off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-75 victory for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 76, Florida Atlantic 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-0.8)

Virginia Tech (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 3-2-0. The Hokies are 4-2-0 and the Owls are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game, with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.8 points per game (57th in college basketball) and give up 71.0 per outing (179th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic averages 33.2 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Florida Atlantic has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (40th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than the 12.8 it forces (154th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.