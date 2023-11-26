How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 190th.
- The 82.8 points per game the Owls average are 17.6 more points than the Hokies give up (65.2).
- Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.9).
- When playing at home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than on the road (67.5).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% mark on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
