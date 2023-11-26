The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 190th.

The 82.8 points per game the Owls average are 17.6 more points than the Hokies give up (65.2).

Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.9).

When playing at home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than on the road (67.5).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% mark on the road.

