How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will welcome in the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.
- The Owls score 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.
- Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 296th.
- The Hokies average 10.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (71).
- Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
- The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).
- In terms of total threes made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38% mark away from home.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech put up more points at home (77.2 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
- At home, the Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
- Virginia Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (32%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
