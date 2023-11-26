The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) go up against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

FGCU vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels' 69.3 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, North Carolina is 3-0.
  • FGCU is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Eagles record 69.3 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 50.7 the Tar Heels allow.
  • FGCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.
  • North Carolina has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Eagles are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels allow to opponents (35%).
  • The Tar Heels' 39.2 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Eagles have conceded.

FGCU Leaders

  • Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
  • Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Kentucky W 59-48 Alico Arena
11/24/2023 Delaware W 83-68 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 Iowa L 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 North Carolina - Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 Ave Maria - Alico Arena
12/3/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

