How to Watch the FGCU vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) go up against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
FGCU vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels' 69.3 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, North Carolina is 3-0.
- FGCU is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Eagles record 69.3 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 50.7 the Tar Heels allow.
- FGCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- North Carolina has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Eagles are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels allow to opponents (35%).
- The Tar Heels' 39.2 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Eagles have conceded.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 59-48
|Alico Arena
|11/24/2023
|Delaware
|W 83-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Iowa
|L 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|Ave Maria
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
