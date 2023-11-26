The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) go up against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels' 69.3 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, North Carolina is 3-0.

FGCU is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles record 69.3 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 50.7 the Tar Heels allow.

FGCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.

North Carolina has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels allow to opponents (35%).

The Tar Heels' 39.2 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Eagles have conceded.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Schedule