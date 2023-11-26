FGCU vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) matching up at Hertz Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 64-63 win for FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 26.
Their last time out, the Eagles lost 100-62 to Iowa on Saturday.
FGCU vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
FGCU vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 64, North Carolina 63
Other ASUN Predictions
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature win this season came in an 80-58 victory against the Brown Bears on November 6.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Eagles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 146) on November 6
- 59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 158) on November 19
- 81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 208) on November 14
- 83-68 over Delaware (No. 226) on November 24
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (200th in college basketball).
