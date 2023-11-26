Best bets are available for when the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Colts vs. Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Colts vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by 2.5, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.7 points).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 60.8% chance to win.

The Colts have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

This season, the Buccaneers have been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Colts or Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2.5)



Indianapolis (-2.5) The Colts are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Colts vs. Buccaneers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) Indianapolis and Tampa Bay combine to average 2.1 fewer points per game than the total of 45.5 set for this game (including the postseason).

The Colts and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 0.7 fewer points per game than the point total of 45.5 set for this game.

Six of the Colts' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The Buccaneers have hit the over in two of 10 games with a set total (20%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 67.7 3

Rachaad White Receiving Yards (Our pick: 29.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 45.9 4 35.4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.