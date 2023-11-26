The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chris Godwin hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Godwin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has put up a 561-yard campaign thus far (56.1 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in 50 balls on 75 targets.

In one of 10 games this season, Godwin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0

Rep Chris Godwin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.