Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin will be up against the Indianapolis Colts and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Godwin's stat line shows 50 receptions for 561 yards and one score. He posts 56.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 75 times.

Godwin vs. the Colts

Godwin vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 228.8 passing yards the Colts concede per game makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Colts have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Colts' defense is third in the league in that category.

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Godwin has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Godwin has 21.4% of his team's target share (75 targets on 351 passing attempts).

He has 561 receiving yards on 75 targets to rank 65th in NFL play with 7.5 yards per target.

Godwin, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (5.3% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Godwin (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 27.1% of the time in the red zone (48 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

