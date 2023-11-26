Chris Godwin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 12 contest against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Godwin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 12, Godwin has 50 receptions for 561 yards -- 11.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for 14 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 75 occasions.

Chris Godwin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Buccaneers.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Godwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 75 50 561 201 1 11.2

Godwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0

