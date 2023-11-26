Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Godwin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 12 contest against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Godwin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 12, Godwin has 50 receptions for 561 yards -- 11.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for 14 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 75 occasions.
Chris Godwin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Buccaneers.
Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Godwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|75
|50
|561
|201
|1
|11.2
Godwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|51
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|5
|58
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|11
|8
|114
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|6
|77
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|12
|6
|66
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|7
|5
|54
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|7
|6
|39
|0
