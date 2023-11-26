In the Week 12 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Cade Otton score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Otton's stat line this campaign shows 34 catches for 303 yards and three scores. He averages 30.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 46 times.

Otton has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 10), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 6 70 2 Week 10 Titans 3 2 10 0 Week 11 @49ers 5 4 49 0

