Cade Otton has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have given up 228.8 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Otton has racked up 303 receiving yards (30.3 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 34 balls out of 46 targets so far this year.

Otton vs. the Colts

Otton vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 228.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.0 per game).

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Otton Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Otton has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Otton has been targeted on 46 of his team's 351 passing attempts this season (13.1% target share).

He has 303 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 96th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

In two of 10 games this year, Otton has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.8% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, Otton has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

