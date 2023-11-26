The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) go on the road to match up against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Colts and Buccaneers betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 2.5 44.5 -145 +120

Buccaneers vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored more than 44.5 combined points just once this season.

Tampa Bay's outings this season have a 41.5-point average over/under, 3.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread seven times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Buccaneers have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won twice.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Indianapolis Colts

The average total in Indianapolis' games this season is 43.3, 1.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread six times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Colts have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they won both of the games.

Indianapolis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.2 11 24.8 24 43.3 6 10 Buccaneers 19.2 23 20.0 9 41.5 1 10

Buccaneers vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

In its past three contests, Tampa Bay has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Buccaneers' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-6 total points, -0.6 per game), as do the Buccaneers (-8 total points, -0.8 per game).

Colts

Over its last three games, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Indianapolis has gone over the total once.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-6 total points, -0.6 per game), as do the Buccaneers (-8 total points, -0.8 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 40.9 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 22.2 24.6 ATS Record 7-3-0 2-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.8 22.8 ATS Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 0-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

