Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The contest's over/under is listed at 44.

The Colts' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Buccaneers. The recent betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers can be found below before they play the Colts.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-2.5) 44 -135 +115 FanDuel Colts (-2.5) 43.5 -134 +114

Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Colts Betting Insights

Tampa Bay is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Buccaneers are 5-2.

A pair of Tampa Bay 10 games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Indianapolis has gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of Indianapolis' 10 games with a set total.

