The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) go on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Colts surrender (24.8).

The Buccaneers rack up 304.7 yards per game, 53.8 fewer yards than the 358.5 the Colts give up.

Tampa Bay rushes for 76.9 yards per game, 52.8 fewer than the 129.7 Indianapolis allows per outing.

The Buccaneers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 16 takeaways.

Buccaneers Away Performance

In road games, the Buccaneers score 23 points per game and concede 23.2. That is more than they score (19.2) and concede (20) overall.

On the road, the Buccaneers accumulate 303.2 yards per game and concede 381.8. That's less than they gain overall (304.7), but more than they allow (360.7).

In road games, Tampa Bay accumulates 220.8 passing yards per game and gives up 303. That's less than it gains overall (227.8), and more than it allows (270.7).

On the road, the Buccaneers rack up 82.4 rushing yards per game and concede 78.8. That's more than they gain overall (76.9), and less than they allow (90).

The Buccaneers' third-down percentages on offense (37.8%) and defense (40.3%) on the road are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.6% and 46.7%, respectively.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Houston L 39-37 CBS 11/12/2023 Tennessee W 20-6 CBS 11/19/2023 at San Francisco L 27-14 FOX 11/26/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 12/3/2023 Carolina - CBS 12/10/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 12/17/2023 at Green Bay - FOX

