Buccaneers vs. Colts Injury Report — Week 12
Entering their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report.
The Buccaneers' last game was a 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Colts head into the matchup after winning 10-6 over the New England Patriots in their last outing on November 12.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Robert Hainsey
|C
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Groin
|Out
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Illness
|Questionable
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Mike Greene
|DL
|Calf
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Grant Stuard
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Concussion
|Out
|Rodney Thomas II
|S
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|Foot
|Out
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: CBS
Buccaneers Season Insights
- The Buccaneers rank 22nd with 304.7 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 26th with 360.7 total yards allowed per game on defense.
- The Buccaneers are accumulating 19.2 points per contest on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 20 points per contest (ninth-ranked) on defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, allowing 270.7 passing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 13th with 227.8 passing yards per contest.
- While Tampa Bay's run offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking worst with 76.9 rushing yards per game, its defense ranks fifth-best with only 90 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- After forcing 16 turnovers (10th in NFL) and turning the ball over 10 times (fourth in NFL) this season, the Buccaneers own the sixth-ranked turnover margin of +6.
Buccaneers vs. Colts Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Colts (-145), Buccaneers (+120)
- Total: 45.5 points
