Entering their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report.

The Buccaneers' last game was a 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts head into the matchup after winning 10-6 over the New England Patriots in their last outing on November 12.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rachaad White RB Knee Questionable Chris Godwin WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tristan Wirfs OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Robert Hainsey C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Carlton Davis CB Hip Questionable Jamel Dean CB Ankle Out Devin White LB Foot Questionable Lavonte David LB Groin Out Logan Hall DL Illness Questionable Ryan Neal S Thumb Full Participation In Practice Mike Greene DL Calf Out

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Grant Stuard LB Illness Questionable Ryan Kelly C Concussion Out Rodney Thomas II S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Ogletree TE Foot Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out

Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers Season Insights

The Buccaneers rank 22nd with 304.7 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 26th with 360.7 total yards allowed per game on defense.

The Buccaneers are accumulating 19.2 points per contest on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 20 points per contest (ninth-ranked) on defense.

The Buccaneers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, allowing 270.7 passing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 13th with 227.8 passing yards per contest.

While Tampa Bay's run offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking worst with 76.9 rushing yards per game, its defense ranks fifth-best with only 90 rushing yards allowed per contest.

After forcing 16 turnovers (10th in NFL) and turning the ball over 10 times (fourth in NFL) this season, the Buccaneers own the sixth-ranked turnover margin of +6.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)

Colts (-2.5) Moneyline: Colts (-145), Buccaneers (+120)

Colts (-145), Buccaneers (+120) Total: 45.5 points

