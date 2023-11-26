Buccaneers vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Star pass-catcher Mike Evans will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Looking to wager on player props in this outing between the Colts and the Buccaneers? Check out player props for the top performers.
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +650
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +390
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Baker Mayfield
|236.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|28.5 (-113)
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Gardner Minshew
|243.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|78.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
