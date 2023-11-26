Star pass-catcher Mike Evans will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Looking to wager on player props in this outing between the Colts and the Buccaneers? Check out player props for the top performers.

Sign up to bet on the Colts-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +650

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +390

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 67.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 50.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 236.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Rachaad White - 52.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 27.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 26.5 (-113)

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Downs - - 50.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 21.5 (-113) Gardner Minshew 243.5 (-113) - - Alec Pierce - - 25.5 (-113) Michael Pittman Jr. - - 70.5 (-113) Jonathan Taylor - 78.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.