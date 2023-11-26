A win by the Indianapolis Colts over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET (at Lucas Oil Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Colts rank ninth in scoring offense (24.2 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (24.8 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are compiling 19.2 points per game (23rd-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (20 points surrendered per game).

Buccaneers vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-2.5) Toss Up (44.5) Colts 24, Buccaneers 20

Buccaneers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Buccaneers based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Tampa Bay has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

So far this year, just two Tampa Bay games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is three points higher than the average scoring total for Buccaneers games (41.5).

Colts Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Colts have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Indianapolis is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Indianapolis games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 44.5 points, 1.2 more than the average point total for Colts games this season.

Buccaneers vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.2 24.8 26.4 30.6 22 19 Tampa Bay 19.2 20 15.4 16.8 23 23.2

