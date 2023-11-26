The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) will look to upset the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Colts favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45.5 points.

Looking to make some live bets on this week's game between the Colts and Buccaneers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Buccaneers vs Colts on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Buccaneers have had the lead two times, have been losing seven times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Colts have led after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Buccaneers have won the second quarter five times, lost four times, and tied one time in 10 games this season.

In 10 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in seven games.

In 10 games this year, the Colts have won the third quarter three times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Buccaneers' 10 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

In 10 games this year, the Colts have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in four games (0-4), and have been tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

In 10 games this season, the Colts have led after the first half six times and have been behind after the first half four times.

2nd Half

Out of 10 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, lost five times, and tied one time.

The Colts have won the second half in four games this season (2-2 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (2-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 12.2 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Colts or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.