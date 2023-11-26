The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Lancers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 23rd.

The Wildcats put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 66.2 the Lancers allow to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 9.9 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (79.6).

Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman sunk fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) too.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule