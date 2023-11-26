The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 23rd.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 66.2 the Lancers allow to opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 9.9 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (79.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman sunk fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) too.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Charleston Southern W 79-73 Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Lamar L 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Delaware State L 72-64 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/1/2023 Incarnate Word - Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

