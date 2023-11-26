The November 26 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) features a showdown at the QB position, with Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We break down all of the important numbers below.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Baker Mayfield vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Gardner Minshew 10 Games Played 9 64.6% Completion % 63.7% 2,389 (238.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,721 (191.2) 15 Touchdowns 8 6 Interceptions 6 139 (13.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 44 (4.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 242.5 yards

Colts Defensive Stats

The Colts' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 248 points allowed (24.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 2,288 passing yards allowed (228.8 per game) and third with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Colts are struggling this season, with 1,297 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They rank 29th with 15 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Indianapolis is 19th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 54.8%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 14th at 38.4%.

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 243.5 yards

: Over/Under 243.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

