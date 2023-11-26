Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 12?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts are set to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Baker Mayfield get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield has 139 yards on 41 carries (13.9 ypg).
- Mayfield does not have a rushing touchdown in 10 games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|29
|45
|246
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
