Baker Mayfield will be facing the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Through the air this year, Mayfield has put up 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game), connecting on 226 of 350 attempts (64.6%) for 15 TD throws and six picks. Mayfield also has rushed for 139 yards on 41 attempts, recording 13.9 yards per game.

Mayfield vs. the Colts

Mayfield vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed three opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Colts have given up one or more passing TDs to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Indianapolis in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The pass defense of the Colts is conceding 228.8 yards per outing this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Colts' defense is third in the NFL by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (10 total passing TDs).

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has finished above his passing yards total seven times this season (70.0%).

The Buccaneers, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.6% of the time while running 41.4%.

With 350 attempts for 2,389 passing yards, Mayfield is 22nd in league action with 6.8 yards per attempt.

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 15 total touchdowns this season (78.9% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Mayfield has attempted 48 passes in the red zone (60.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 29-for-45 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-29 / 278 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-30 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 25-for-42 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-42 / 275 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs

