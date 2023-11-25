On the Week 13 Football Bowl Subdivision slate, we have Duke (-6.5) as the best bet on the card. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay possibilities.

See insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Duke -6.5 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 19.3 points

Duke by 19.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ACC Network

Pick: Memphis -11.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 23.6 points

Memphis by 23.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Missouri -7.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 17.8 points

Missouri by 17.8 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Florida State -6.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 16.8 points

Florida State by 16.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: UMass +2.5 vs. UConn

Matchup: UConn Huskies at UMass Minutemen

UConn Huskies at UMass Minutemen Projected Favorite & Spread: UMass by 7.3 points

UMass by 7.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 35.5 - Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls Projected Total: 45.5 points

45.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Fubo

Over 41.5 - Wyoming vs. Nevada

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack

Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Under 68.5 - Washington State vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies

Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 60.6 points

60.6 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Over 26.5 - Iowa vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Total: 34.1 points

34.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Over 35.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Ball State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals Projected Total: 41.9 points

41.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

