Oddsmakers heavily favor the UCF Knights (5-6) when they host the Houston Cougars (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF is favored by 13.5 points. The game's over/under is 61.5.

UCF is putting up 33 points per game on offense, which ranks them 31st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 68th, allowing 26.5 points per game. Houston's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 31.9 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 82nd with 24.6 points per contest.

UCF vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -13.5 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

UCF Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Knights' offense play poorly, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS in total yards (490.7 total yards per game). They rank 103rd defensively (412.7 total yards surrendered per game).

Offensively, the Knights have put up 32 points per game over their last three games (70th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 17.7 points on defense during that timeframe (49th-ranked).

Although UCF ranks -63-worst in pass defense over the last three games (249.3 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 237.7 passing yards per game (92nd-ranked).

From an offensive perspective, the Knights have been a top-25 rushing unit over the last three games with 253 rushing yards per game (15th-best). They haven't played as well defensively, with 163.3 rushing yards allowed per game (-20-worst) over that stretch.

The Knights have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

UCF has not gone over the total in its past three games.

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF's ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

The Knights have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

UCF has gone over in six of its 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

UCF has won 50% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-3).

UCF has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Knights an 85.7% chance to win.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 1,821 passing yards for UCF, completing 61% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 415 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 190 times for 1,160 yards (105.5 per game), scoring 14 times. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 81 times for 542 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in 41 receptions for 908 yards (82.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has put together a 755-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 60 targets.

Xavier Townsend has been the target of 41 passes and hauled in 26 receptions for 274 yards, an average of 24.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has collected 8.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 15 TFL and 45 tackles.

Jason Johnson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 81 tackles, five TFL, and one sack.

Nikai Martinez leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 43 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

