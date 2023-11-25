The UCF Knights (5-6) take on a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Houston Cougars (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF is totaling 33 points per game on offense (31st in the FBS), and ranks 66th on defense with 26.5 points allowed per game. Houston's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 31.9 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 82nd with 24.6 points per contest.

UCF vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Houston Key Statistics

UCF Houston 493.8 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.4 (85th) 404.9 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (108th) 234.1 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (106th) 259.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.4 (52nd) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 1,821 yards passing for UCF, completing 61% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 415 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has 1,160 rushing yards on 190 carries with 14 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 231 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has collected 542 yards on 81 attempts, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's team-leading 908 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 68 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 755 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier Townsend has compiled 26 catches for 274 yards, an average of 24.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 2,639 passing yards (239.9 per game) while completing 64.6% of his passes. He's thrown 21 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 405 yards (36.8 ypg) on 124 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 94 times for 456 yards (41.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown has hauled in 815 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 42 passes and compiled 503 receiving yards (45.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Matthew Golden has racked up 404 reciving yards (36.7 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

