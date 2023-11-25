The South Florida Bulls (5-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

South Florida owns the 52nd-ranked scoring offense this year (29.3 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 36.8 points allowed per game. Charlotte ranks seventh-worst in points per game (17.8), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 73rd in the FBS with 26.8 points allowed per contest.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

South Florida vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

South Florida Charlotte 451 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314 (119th) 469.5 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (48th) 184.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146 (84th) 266.6 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (119th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (58th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,825 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 702 yards (63.8 ypg) on 181 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 161 times for 757 yards (68.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Sean Atkins has hauled in 79 catches for 900 yards (81.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Naiem Simmons has put together a 564-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 56 targets.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 41 passes and racked up 22 receptions for 366 yards, an average of 33.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 1,165 yards on 99-of-181 passing with four touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 109 times for 475 yards (43.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has run for 328 yards across 82 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jairus Mack's 366 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 37 targets with one touchdown.

Colin Weber has 31 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 354 yards (32.2 yards per game) this year.

Jack Hestera's 29 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 352 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Florida or Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.