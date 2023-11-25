Based on our computer model, the South Florida Bulls will beat the Charlotte 49ers when the two teams match up at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Florida vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (57) South Florida 31, Charlotte 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 AAC Predictions

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on South Florida vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Bulls have covered the spread five times in 10 games.

South Florida is winless against the spread when it is 6.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

This season, six of the Bulls' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The average total for South Florida games this season has been 63.5, 6.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 34.5% chance to win.

The 49ers are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Charlotte has a 4-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 6.5 points or more.

49ers games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The average total for Charlotte games this year is 9.1 less points than the point total of 57 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 29.3 36.8 24.8 29.8 33 42.7 Charlotte 17.8 26.8 18.3 28 17.2 25.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.