Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Orange County, Florida today? We've got what you need.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oviedo High School at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Minneola High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Viera High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winter Park HS at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesburg High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
