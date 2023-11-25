Who's likely to score in the NHL on Saturday? There are eight games on the card, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered below.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score

Bruins vs. Rangers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 19 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +125 to score

Kings vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 18 games

Anze Kopitar (Kings) +160 to score

Kings vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Kopitar's stats: 10 goals in 18 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +165 to score

Canadiens vs. Kings

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Caufield's stats: 6 goals in 20 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pierre-Luc Dubois (Kings) +175 to score

Kings vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Dubois' stats: 5 goals in 18 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +175 to score

Rangers vs. Bruins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Panarin's stats: 10 goals in 18 games

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +175 to score

Rangers vs. Bruins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Kreider's stats: 11 goals in 18 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +200 to score

Bruins vs. Rangers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Marchand's stats: 7 goals in 19 games

Trevor Moore (Kings) +200 to score

Kings vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Moore's stats: 9 goals in 18 games

Kevin Fiala (Kings) +200 to score

Kings vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Fiala's stats: 6 goals in 18 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.