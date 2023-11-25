The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

YES and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 112

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-1.3)

Nets (-1.3) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.6

The Nets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this year, sporting an ATS record of 10-4-0, compared to the 8-8-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Miami is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Brooklyn racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (eight out of 14), which is more often than Miami's games have (seven out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nets are 3-0, a better record than the Heat have recorded (2-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Heat are 23rd in the NBA offensively (110.6 points scored per game) and fifth-best defensively (107.6 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Miami is fifth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.2 per game) and 11th in rebounds allowed (43.6).

This season the Heat are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Miami is third-best in the NBA in committing them (12.3 per game). And it is second-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

In 2023-24, the Heat are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

