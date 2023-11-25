Kansas State vs. Iowa State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Kansas State (-10)
|Over (45.5)
|Kansas State 35, Iowa State 17
Kansas State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 78.9%.
- Against the spread, the Wildcats are 8-3-0 this season.
- Kansas State is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- The Wildcats have seen six of its 11 games hit the over.
- The total for this game is 45.5, 9.1 points fewer than the average total in Kansas State games thus far this season.
Iowa State Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Cyclones.
- The Cyclones are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Iowa State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10 points or more this year (0-1).
- In the Cyclones' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).
- The average over/under in Iowa State games this season is 1.1 fewer points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.
Wildcats vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Kansas State
|38.1
|19.3
|45.3
|12
|29.4
|28
|Iowa State
|24.8
|20.5
|23.5
|20.7
|26.4
|20.2
