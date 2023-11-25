Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the James Madison Dukes and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Dukes. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+8.5) Toss Up (50.5) James Madison 29, Coastal Carolina 22

Week 13 Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

The Dukes are 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 8.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-3.

This season, six of the Dukes' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game and the average total for James Madison games this season are equal at 50.5.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Chanticleers have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chanticleers' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Coastal Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Chanticleers' 11 games with a set total.

The average total for Coastal Carolina games this year is 6.3 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Dukes vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.3 18.9 34.5 16.3 31.8 22 Coastal Carolina 29.3 21.8 35.6 16.4 24 26.3

