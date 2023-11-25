The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 152 points.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -1.5 152

Jacksonville Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville's games have had a combined total of more than 152 points two times this season (over four outings).

The average point total in Jacksonville's matchups this year is 149.8, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Dolphins have played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Jacksonville, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152 % of Games Over 152 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 2 50% 76.8 165.6 73.0 150.8 134.6 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 50% 88.8 165.6 77.8 150.8 147.1

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins score 76.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 77.8 the Knights give up.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 2-2-0 1-0 3-1-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 2-2-0 2-2 3-1-0

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville Fairleigh Dickinson 7-6 Home Record 10-5 6-10 Away Record 8-9 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

