Saturday's contest between the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) at Al Lawson Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Jacksonville taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Dolphins' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 61-59 victory against Georgia Southern.

Jacksonville vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Jacksonville vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 68, Florida A&M 65

Jacksonville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dolphins scored 62.5 points per game last season (233rd in college basketball) and gave up 63.3 (148th in college basketball) for a -20 scoring differential overall.

Jacksonville averaged 4.4 fewer points in ASUN games (58.1) than overall (62.5).

In 2022-23, the Dolphins scored 8.1 more points per game at home (66.8) than on the road (58.7).

Jacksonville conceded 58.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

