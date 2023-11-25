The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) go up against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

This season, the Dolphins have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.

Jacksonville has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Knights are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dolphins sit at 61st.

The Dolphins record just 1.0 fewer point per game (76.8) than the Knights allow (77.8).

Jacksonville has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Jacksonville put up 4.8 more points per game (66.0) than it did when playing on the road (61.2).

In 2022-23, the Dolphins surrendered 57.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 66.6.

At home, Jacksonville sunk 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (34.0%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule