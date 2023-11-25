Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Nets - November 25
When the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) and Miami Heat (10-6) play at Barclays Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, Mikal Bridges and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nets
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES, BSSUN
Heat's Last Game
On Friday, in their last game, the Heat fell to the Knicks 100-98. With 23 points, Jimmy Butler was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|23
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|21
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jaime Jaquez
|15
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
Heat vs Nets Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, making 53.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Butler averages 20.7 points, 5 boards and 4 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Kyle Lowry provides the Heat 8.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Heat get 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.
- Josh Richardson gives the Heat 8.7 points, 2.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|21.1
|10.9
|4.2
|1.6
|0.8
|0.1
|Jimmy Butler
|20.4
|3.4
|4
|1.2
|0.6
|1.5
|Jaime Jaquez
|14
|4.2
|2.5
|1.1
|0.1
|1.7
|Duncan Robinson
|14.8
|2.9
|3
|0.3
|0.2
|3
|Kyle Lowry
|9.6
|3.8
|3.9
|1.1
|0
|2.3
