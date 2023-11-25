When the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) and Miami Heat (10-6) play at Barclays Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, Mikal Bridges and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES, BSSUN

Heat's Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Heat fell to the Knicks 100-98. With 23 points, Jimmy Butler was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23 2 3 1 0 3 Bam Adebayo 21 12 2 2 0 0 Jaime Jaquez 15 5 4 1 0 1

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, making 53.5% of his shots from the floor.

Butler averages 20.7 points, 5 boards and 4 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Kyle Lowry provides the Heat 8.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat get 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.

Josh Richardson gives the Heat 8.7 points, 2.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 21.1 10.9 4.2 1.6 0.8 0.1 Jimmy Butler 20.4 3.4 4 1.2 0.6 1.5 Jaime Jaquez 14 4.2 2.5 1.1 0.1 1.7 Duncan Robinson 14.8 2.9 3 0.3 0.2 3 Kyle Lowry 9.6 3.8 3.9 1.1 0 2.3

